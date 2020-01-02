Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has expressed satisfaction with the work being done so far at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu with the parameters given, stating that the contractor, Messrs PW, will meet the Easter deadline by Federal Government.

This is just as the Minister has insisted to the contractor handling the new terminal building at the airport that the building must be completed before the year’s end.

Sirika made this known on Thursday as he inspected ongoing works at the runway and terminal, stating that apart from the runway and terminal, Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), Air Field Lightning (AFL), taxi lights and others are part of the deliverables for the airport.

Sirika said: ”What is my assessment? Honestly, I am very satisfied with the work according to the work approved. We are beating the deadline that is sacrosanct, we are bringing the runway before Easter.

“We are confident that the contractor, Messrs PW are capable to deliver this procurement. This is not the only job they have handled as they are currently doing some work in Lagos too and have a lot of experience when it comes to runway construction.

”We take this job seriously knowing that the future of this country cannot be mortgaged so if assignment is given it should be delivered.

This is not the first terminal handled and I guarantee you by the time we are done with Enugu, you will be proud of what we have done at the airport. They will get the runway in time for Easter festivities.

”We know the importance of this airport to the South East”.

On the terminal building at the Enugu International Airport solely funded by the Federal Government, he insisted to the contractor inspector, Mr. Toby Luo that all procurement should come in and the terminal delivered 2020.

The Enugu terminal unlike the other four international terminals (Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Kano) is solely funded by the Federal Government.

Sirika said: “This terminal building is not part of the loans procured from the Chinese, Lagos and the others got but funding for this building is by the Federal Government and we will deliver this terminal building.

Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Cecilia Eze Ilo, who was also part of the inspection, told the gathering that Enugu State Government will continuously support the Minister in this venture.

She acknowledged the importance of the airport to the entire South East and South South, stating” the importance of this airport has come to bear with the closure; the impact is felt by the South East and South South and we will do everything to make sure it is reopened”.

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, said the legislative arm will continuously carry out its oversight functions and do all it can to ensure that everything works out.

Also at the inspection were the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Aviation, Engineer Musa Hassan, Nigeria’s representative to ICAO, Engr Mahmoud Ben Tukur.

