The member representing Kogi Lokoja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Shaba Ibrahim, has said that a strong economy would enable the government achieve physical development and improved standard of living of the people.

Shaba in a New Year message on Wednesday noted that most of the problems now threatening the unity, progress and peace of the country were rooted in the poor state of the economy.

While extending his heart felt good wishes to all Nigerians, particularly to the people of Kogi Lokoja Federal Constituency in the New Year, the lawmaker called on them to pray for a full recovery of the economy in 2020.

The federal lawmaker averred that there was need for the government and Nigerians to work together in 2020 to ensure the success of policies initiated to rebuild the economy, create employment, attract investment opportunities and make the nation self-sufficient.

He said that government alone cannot make the economy work as they needed the co-operation, prayers and change of attitude on the part of the people to develop the country and make 2020 a more fruitful and beneficial year for the citizenry.

“The end of one year and the beginning of another is always a time that is full of hope. While 2019 was challenging for many Nigerians, we must look back on the year with the knowledge that better days are ahead.

“Although we still have so much to do to achieve our desired individual and collective objectives as a Constituency, let us rise up with courage and determination to make the situation better,” he stated.

