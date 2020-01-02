A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Salam, has raised a concern about the high number of members of the National Assembly, he has therefore called for a massive cut in the number of legislators and cost of running the Nigerian government.

He is recommending that federal lawmakers, who are currently about 469, be reduced by about two-thirds.

Salam, who represents Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, said this can be achieved by reducing the number of senators per state to one from three, while the House of Representatives should be reduced to one-third of its current 360 members, adding that the senators should also work on part-time basis.

According to him, “In practical terms, the Senate should be made up of one senator per state, meeting on part-time basis, to confirm appointments, approve loans, emergency powers etc.

while the House of Representatives should have only one-third of its present number sitting as a full time parliament,” Salam said.

“To further cut cost, among the executive arm, states should not have more than seven commissioners while the Federal Government should have a maximum of 15 ministers.

“Truth is that we cannot afford what we currently operate but we are living in denial,” he said.

Hon. Salam made these observations while in an interview with a frontline online nedium.

“I support all measures necessary to reduce our cost of governance and have more money for real development. This may include a downward review of emoluments of public office holders, not just lawmakers, but everyone holding a public office from the local to the federal level,” Salam said.

“I have always been an advocate of leaner government at all levels. I believe our present structure is not only bogus, it is also inefficient.

I am of the view that a constitutional amendment should be undertaken to restructure the Nigerian federation to bring our institutions of governance in tune with our social, political and more importantly, economic realities.

“A country with over 200 million population and terrible social and infrastructure deficit as ours should not be spending more than 70 per cent of its annual budget on recurrent expenditure. It is simply not sustainable and the place to start is from is the size of our government.”

This view is in line with calls across many levels for restructuring of governance in Nigeria, even former Imo State governor and of Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, made similar remarks in October.

Okorocha had argued that the total number of federal lawmakers should be reviewed to 146, from the current 469 — 109 senators and 360 Rep members.

Read Also: Cleric charges APC leaders to pray against party break-up ahead of 2023 polls

“What (are) three senators doing that one senator cannot do?” Okorocha asked, amidst murmur in the House.

“Here, we have three senators per state. In that National Assembly (House of Representatives) over there, we have 360 eligible human beings. This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down the cost of governance.”

However, because of the provisions of the constitution in which Section 48 of the constitution provides for three senators from each of the 36 states of the federation and one from the FCT (totaling 109).

Also, section 49 provides for 360 members of the House of Representatives elected from the constituencies in each state of the federation, it is only a constitutional amendment that can lead to the kind of reform being sought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

