As parts of efforts towards deepening the consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in the country, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has disclosed that the agency is set to draw up a code of conducts for operators in Nigeria gas market.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, the General Manager, Gas and Renewable Energy Department, PPPRA, Mr Olasupo Agbaje, disclosed that, the government has concluded plans to add to domestic production of LPG cylinders by 60 per cent in 2021 and 100 per cent by 2022.

He stressed that the development of the code of conduct was in collaboration with stakeholders in the gas sector, which he listed as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Weight and Measures and all operators in government and the private sector.

“The PPPRA is involved in the collation and development of an appropriate and comprehensive code of conduct for operators in the gas market along the value chain, in collaboration with MPR, DPR, SON, Weight and Measures and all operators in government and the private sector. Stakeholders involvement will be intensified to achieve these objectives” he stated.

Agbaje stressed that, as part of the National Gas Policy, (NGP), the PPPRA, on behalf of the federal government initiated Nigeria LPG Expansion and Penetration Programme through liaison between the office of the Vice President and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for the Nigerian LPG Market.

He averred that, as parts of measures and target of the programme, there is an ongoing plan by the government to inject 20 million LPG cylinders into the domestic market and also putting all hands-on deck in order to achieve 60 per cent domestic production of cylinders in 2020 and 100 per cent by 2022.

“The government is aiming to increase domestic consumption of LPG to five million metric tonnes by 2022 and the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic production of cylinders and LPG inclusive,” he said.

