Eddie Nketiah, who is on loan at Leeds United from Arsenal will return to the north London side, head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed.

Bielsa confirmed Nketiah will return to Arsenal after Leeds’ 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The Leeds head coach says Nketiah will head back to the Gunners following the conclusion of his loan at the Sky Bet Championship leaders.

“We know he is not going to continue with us. It is a pity for us, perhaps he and Arsenal did not expect what we offered them,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have gratitude with him for the time he spent for us. He is a great player, a great professional, and an educated person. I want to congratulate Eddie, Arsenal and his family.”

