The Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Lateef Abiru has called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC), administration to make the country great again by reviving the family culture and supporting government policies aimed at restoring security across the country as well as revamp the economy.

Abiru who stated this on Tuesday in his New Year message to Lagosians and Nigerians in general, also congratulated the people on the occasion of the New Year celebration especially, for their resilience and patience particularly in the face of daunting economic challenges.

Google Doodle honours Amaka Igwe on 57th posthumous birthday

He stressed the need to utilise the family culture in re-orienting the children towards imbibing moral values.

The lawmaker called for collaboration between the President Buhari administration and the people of the country.

This according to him is imperative for the country to overcome her pressing socio-economic challenges and to make the nation prosperous once again.

The lawmaker who represents Shomolu constituency 02 in the Assembly observed that the social media has had a negative influence on the nation’s family culture making most youths to behave irresponsibly.

He further pointed out that government is working hard to ensure that the world stops talking of the potentials of Nigeria and move on to counting the achievements and progress recorded by the country as the true giant of Africa and major player in world political economy.

The lawmaker noted that the Federal Government through the nation’s Armed Forces and the support of all Nigerians has recorded tremendous success in the fight against insurgency, advocating therefore an intense collaboration between the citizenry and government for more than ever before to prevent incessant attacks from Boko Haram and eradicating all forms of criminality in the land.

“I am delighted that we are celebrating the New Year not only in peace but as a united country. We are today marking the New Year as one indivisible country and more than ever before determined as a people to live together in peace, love and unity.

“This is why it is crucial for the government and the people to continue to work together to ensure total restoration of security in every nook and crannies of the country and to set the nation’s economy on the path of progress once more. Nigeria is the only country we have. Let’s unite to defend and make her the greatest country on the continent,” the Lagos Chief Whip stated while pledging continued support from the Lagos State legislature to boost development and strengthen economic growth of Lagos State through laws that would assist Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu in achieving a greater Lagos.

The Lagos lawmaker commiserated with the family of the final year student of the State University, Ojo (Lasu), Miss. Favor Daley who was allegedly murdered by ritual killers, while calling on security agencies to ensure justice in the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

