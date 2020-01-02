The new Commissioner of Police for Kogi State, Mr. Ede Ekpeji, has assumed duty assuring the people of the state that the command under his control will fight all forms of criminality to make it a safe and peaceful society.

The Commissioner of Police was deployed to the state following the retirement of Mr. Hakeem Busari who attained thirty five years in the force.

While taking over the mantle of leadership of the command from the former Commissioner, Ekpeji said the people of the state have given the command the trust to ensure security of life and property, assuring that he will modify and improve on the robust crime fighting apparatus put in place by the former Commissioner. He promised to fight and get rid of intruders that are giving the state sleepless nights.

“It behooves on us to ensure that there is adequate security of life and property. I am sure that officers and men of the command will cooperate with me to achieve the task ahead of us to make the state a crime free society.

“I am not unaware of the high rate of kidnapping in the state, we are equal to the task and we will fight them to a standstill. I believe the criminals are not from the state because no indigene of the state will be happy to create sleepless night for his people,” he said.

On the issue of proliferation of arms and ammunitions in the hands of unauthorised persons in the state, the new Commissioner disclosed that there is a programme on ground in some states through which arms were recovered from unauthorised persons, promising to replicate that in Kogi State to mop up all forms of arms in the custody of people who are not security agents.

He solicited the cooperation and support of the media houses to partner with him in the fight against criminals.

The new CP holds a Bachelor Degree in English Language from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and last served as Commissioner of Police in-charge of welfare in the Department of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarters Abuja before his recent deployment to Kogi State as Commissioner.

