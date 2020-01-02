The National Examination Council (NECO) has urged Nigerians to disregard publication that it was planning to recruit new staff.



NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Mr Azeez Sani, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Sani said the council had no intention to recruit new staff saying that the publication was a product of imaginations of fraudsters.

“The attention of the National Examination Council (NECO) has been drawn to an on-line publication purporting that it is planning to recruit new staff.



“The council enjoins members of the public to disregard the publication as it has no plan to recruit new staff.

“We also wish to state very strongly that the publication is the product of imagination of fraudsters who are out to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.



Sani added that the council under the present leadership of Acting Registrar Abubakar Gana and the Governing Board, Dr Abubakar Mohammed was on the same page with the next level mantra of Present Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.



He said the council was bent on ensuring transparency, adherence to due process, and zero tolerance to impunity.

