An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has slammed an imprisonment of ten years on a 40-year-old man, Akeem Bakare, for burglary.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who convicted Bakare, held that the prosecution has proved the case of burglary preferred against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

While convicting Bakare and imposing a prison term of ten years without option of fine, Justice Ogunmoye said the sentence was a lenient one with the convict being a first offender.

The judge ruled: “I believe that I should be lenient with the accused in that regard.

“He is sentenced to ten years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr. Gbemiga Adaramola, the offence was committed on or about 31st of December, 2017 at Road 6, Ifesowapo Street, Better Life area of Ado Ekiti.

The prosecution told the court that the convict unlawfully broke into the house of one Mulikat Arogunmati.

The offence was punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

To prove his case, Adaramola called four witnesses while exhibits tendered include cutlass, one cap, two big stones, and victim’s statement made to the police, among others.

The convict, who was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr. Adekunle Ojo, called no witness during the trial.

He pleaded for court to temper justice with mercy as the accused is a first offender.

Bakare was first arraigned in court on 7th November, 2018 when the charge was read and interpreted to him but pleaded not guilty.

