The Kwara State Government early on Thursday began the physical reclamation of the plot of land bordering the Civil Service Clinic in Ilorin, the state capital.

The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of Thursday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism.

Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, government stated that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

The state government therefore urged the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful, and be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake.

In a statement, the government said: “While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law”.

