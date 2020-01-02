The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counseled the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to stop pushing the APC third term discourse in the public space.

The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan the National Publicity Secretary further counseled Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible as such will not save him from the of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was governor of that state.



PDP planted third term agenda, says Oshiohmole

The PDP further noted that such mission to the Villa, like the one Oshiomhole made today, will also not save the APC from fizzling before 2023, as even alluded to by President Muhammadu Buhari in his apprehensions about the gloomy future of APC



Mr. Oshiomhole should therefore stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.



Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process.



It would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians are already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to the dustbin of history.



Oshiomhole should therefore accept the fact that Nigerians have moved ahead towards 2023 and that the APC is not in their equation.



