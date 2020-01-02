Senator Shehu Sani has said that he did not take $20,000 (about N7.2million) from businessman Sani Daud for onward transmission to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Also, reports have that Dauda is expected to appear before EFCC investigator today (Thursday) for interrogation and an encounter with the former senator.

Senator Sani was recently arrested by the commission following a petition by Dauda , accusing him of extorting from him the sum of $20,000 which Sani promised to transmite to the EFCC boss.

He alleged the former senator had claimed to have a good relationship with the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and would intervene on his behalf regarding an issue he has with the anti-graft agency.

But Sani during interrogation by EFCC detectives and in his written statement, Sani said he did not collect $20,000 from the Chairman/ CEO of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Nation sources said: “He also said since he does not work with EFCC, he could not have asked for cash to intercede on a case on Dauda’s behalf with the Acting EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

“He was said to have collected the $20,000 from the Chairman/ CEO of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

“There is no doubt that bribe cash exchanged hands between Sen. Sani and the owner of ASD Motors because a refund has been made.

“The matter started on November 14 when the former senator went to sympathise with the ASD Motors chairman on November 14th over an incident. It was in the process that a discussion ensued on some challenges being faced by the car dealer.

“They met on November 19th on the cases involving the businessman and the EFCC. About N5million allegedly was given to the Senator, through a bureau De Change operator, to address the case in court.

“On November 20th, the Senator had audience with the businessnan where he allegedly promised to get in touch with EFCC investigators and prosecutors.

Just in: Army rescues over 165 women, children from ISWAP

“He was also alleged to have claimed that the investigators were demanding cash to give to the Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu. It was at this point he the $20,000, was supported.

“At this stage, the car dealer became suspicious and claimed that he did not have $20,000 but he could afford $10,000 with the balance for payment after the intercession.

“Despite the offer of $10,000, there was no result as the EFCC was still adamant on the case of the owner of ASD Motors.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

