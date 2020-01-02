No fewer than four persons were confirmed dead while four others sustained injuries in a lone accident around Pipeline Junction, Ogere, Ogun, on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Akinbiyi noted that the accident occurred in early hours of Thursday at 4:30 a.m. and it involved a Man Diesel truck marked TKP 653 XA conveying people and also loaded with tubers of Yam.

He explained that the accident involved 14 people comprising 13 male and one female, saying that four male died with four male sustaining injuries.

“I learnt the vehicle was coming from the North in bound Lagos and loaded with yam.

“The casualty was much because some of the passengers who are also likely owners of the yam were seating on the yam in the open space at the back.

“The truck lost control due to excessive speed and poor visibility; fell by its side with the yam and the vehicle fell on them,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara Remo, Ogun, while the injured were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

He advised motorists to maintain their vehicles, avoid speed and night travel if possible, especially now that the harmattan season is here, with poor visibility everywhere

(NAN)

