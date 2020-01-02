The Enugu State Government on Thursday solicited for the assistance of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), faith-based organisations and philanthropists to revitalise the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across communities in the state.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary, Enugu Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), made the plea in an interview on Thursday in Enugu.

The state government had penciled down and made budgetary provision in 2020 to revitalise about 51 PHCs, three in each of the 17 council areas of the state.

Ugwu said that the state government has the intention of revitalising more PHCs among the total of 291 PHCs in all the political wards within the state.

According to him, due to limited resources, the state government needs the assistance of CBOs, faith-based organisations and philanthropists to achieve it.

“Government wants to partner with CBOs, public-spirited individuals and faith-based organisations that are willing to contribute their quotas in seeing that in every community/political ward PHC is functional for the benefit of our rural people.

“We are looking for philanthropists and organisations that can take up the revitalisation and refurbishing of these centres.

“People that can provide befitting accommodation for the PHCs health workers as well as those that will ensure amenities like electricity and water runs 24 hours in those centres.

“The government believes that with partnership and the involvement of rural people, the revitalised PHC centres will go a long way in ensuring that they serve their purpose, and this will keep them running for many, more years to come,’’ he said.

The ENS-PHCDA chief said that the state government focus was now on healthcare at the grassroots where majority of residents dwell.

“The government is targeting communities/political wards with qualitative, accessible and affordable healthcare that will take care of the health needs of Ndi Enugu in their entirety.

“It will also help to reduce the health and disease burden as well as health complications found at the general hospitals and teaching hospitals within the state.

“These PHCs will help statewide vaccination programmes, health surveillance at the grassroots and health record of communities in the state,’’ he said.

