The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it termed the unwarranted and vindictive demolition of a property belonging to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Kwara State government.

PDP described the invasion and demolition as wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for huge crisis in the State.

The party stated that it was clear that the action of the state government was borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.

A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan dismissed the reasons given by the APC administration for its New Year “dastardly act as baseless, false and incongruous, as they failed to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of citizens and demolition of the said property.”

The statement reads: “The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is already in court. The APC-led Kwara state government could not wait for the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is pursuing an illegal agenda.

"Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding, harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges, for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its cabal.

cabal.

"The APC and Kwara state government should perish their idea of trying to use false claims and propaganda to justify their wicked act and take over the property, as such cannot hoodwink Nigerians from the truth.

over the property, as such cannot hoodwink Nigerians from the truth.

“Moreover, the timing of the invasion and demolition, in the wee hours and under the cover of darkness, is a direct indication that the state government was carrying out an unwholesome and condemnable operation during which defenceless women were fired with gunshots.”

PDP urged Nigerians to note that demolition of property, genuinely belonging to opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be opposed to APC’s oppressive administration, has become a policy of the APC and its government in their bid to subjugate Nigerians and exclusively appropriate our common patrimomy for their selfish purposes.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how APC leaders, including those at the Presidency, applauded whenever property belonging to perceived political opponents was unjustly and viciously pulled down in APC-controlled states and even in Abuja.

“We, however, caution the APC, its administration, and in this particular case, the Kwara state government, against crossing the boundaries and stretching the forbearance of the people, which is already causing tension that could trigger serious unrest in our country.

“It is also instructive to note that in the years the PDP governed Kwara state, there was no case of government demolishing the property of opposition members or supporters under any guise whatsoever.

“Our party, therefore, stands with Senator Saraki and cautions the Kwara state government to henceforth steer clear of the property.”



