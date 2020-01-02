A cleric, Rev Olayiwola Mercy, has warned politicians in the country to work for the progress of Nigeria, declaring “2020 portends danger for any politician who works against the progress and development of the country”.

Olayiwola, who is the General Overseer of the Divine Universal Church of Christ International, Oke-Ata Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, stressed that political and religious leaders in the country should diligently seek for the face of God to escape from the imminent crisis that may face the country.

Map of Nigerian

He gave the warning while speaking with journalists on the predictions for the New Year.

According to him, 2020 will witness more agitations for the country to break up because the leaders had failed to follow the path of justice.

He added the year will be that of critical decisions, noting Nigeria may undergo serious political upheavals as various groups and ethnic nationalities will continue with the agitation for the breakup of the country due to injustice and nepotism.

The cleric, however, said no amount of agitations will make Nigeria to break up, but remain one indivisible nation according to God’s will.

“Many people are afraid that the country may break up because of insecurity and agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). God said that no matter how vociferous the agitations become, Nigeria will not break up. Whatever the situation, the country will remain one indivisible nation.

“We need serious prayers as the Bible said that the fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much, it is a year where round the clock prayers are needed against national restlessness.

“2020 would be very confusing to some leaders as many of them would be shifted away,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer reiterated his prediction on the political ambition of former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, to vie for presidential seat in 2023 and declared that “Tinubu’s presidential ambition is doomed to fail and it will fail”.

He said: “God has made Tinubu a kingmaker and not a king”, adding “he should throw his weight behind a candidate from the South West and remain behind the scene”.

“God said this is best for him and any attempt to disregard this message and warning and force his way into the presidential contest, he might be faced with the unpalatable situation”, Olayiwola pointed out.

Speaking on the political situations in the state, Rev Olayiwola Mercy warned Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to be wary of bootlickers who are bent in destroying his administration in the state.

Read Also: Hafiz takes over from Adeyinka as CP Delta Command

He said the governor must to pray and fast for seven days in order to avoid political crisis in the state.

“No doubt, he is going to face serious challenges in this year 2020, but the Lord told me that he will need to fast and pray for seven days.

“This prayer should be done in all the zones of the state; he may contact CAN for them to organise the prayer, though the Lord said if the governor can do this, he will come out unscathed in the unfolding political tumult,” he cleric submitted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

