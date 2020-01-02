In the spirit of the festive season, Arik Air staff on Sunday, visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA, Jos, Plateau state to donate some relief items to people.

Addressing the people, Mr Andrew Odion, an Arik Air staff noted that as part of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the airline was there to support them and also to make the festive period more enjoyable and memorable for them.

He said, Arik Air has always been supportive of the less privileged in the country.

He advised the officials of the Camp to use the token brought by the airline judiciously and for the benefit of all.

Some of the items donated were Tins of Milo and Peak milk, Vaseline, mosquito net, bed sheets, detergent, Indomie noodles, clothing items, among others.

Others in the airline team are Mr Daniel Douglas, Ms Kate Obasi, Mrs Simi Pamzat, Mr Moses Olom, Ms Helen Shollom and Mr Olamilekan Desalu.

While on the ground to receive the team is Mr Elijah M. Bosoq – Camp Coordinator, Mr Sule Biggi – Camp Secretary and Mrs Asabe Beatrice – the Camp Women Leader.

In his remark Mr Elijah thanked the airline on behalf of everyone in the Camp. He promised that the items will be used judiciously and for the benefit of everybody in the Camp

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

