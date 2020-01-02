The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured members of the party in the state and other citizens and residents that they are working hard to consolidate on its successes in 2019, and strive to improve on areas they had challenges, to further reposition the party ahead of governorship election later in the year.

PDP seeks apology from Buhari over 2020 New Year speech

The APC in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye said this while felicitating with its leaders, members and people of the state on the occasion of the New Year celebration, saying, “as we celebrate and thank God for ushering us into 2020, wish them a productive and prosperous New Year.

“We assure all party faithful of our intention to consolidate on our successes in 2019, and strive to improve on areas we had challenges, to further reposition our party ahead of election.

“We appreciate members of the party for their unwavering commitment to the stability and progress of the party. It is pertinent to assure them that the chapter is on course, and inextricably committed to justice and fairness to all.

The party noted that in the spirit of the New Year, “we implore any aggrieved member to drop whatever grievances that they may have and join hands with the State Executive Committee in its selfless efforts to ensure a more united chapter. We wouldn’t compromise on the unity and sustained development of the party.

The state chapter of the party also used the occasion to express appreciation to its leader and state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, “for all the assistance received in 2019. We assure him of the party’s consistent support in his crave for an industrialised state.”

Adding, “We applaud all members of the APC in the state for their understanding and good conducts at all times, and wish to hint on more benefits of party- loyalty in due course.

“We need to remind ourselves that 2020 means so much to us politically. We must remain disciplined, focused and committed to our programmes to achieve electoral victory. Welcome to 2020: a year of consolidation and expansion.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

