The Abuja Markets Management Ltd (AMM), managers of Wuse Market say they are working towards tackling perennial traffic problem within and around the market.



AMM Managing Director, Malam Abubakar Faruk, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control, Mr Ikharo Attah.

Auto crash kills 1 on Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway



Faruk explained that the managers were already on the verge of total elimination of the traffic problem before the request was made by the task team.



“We are aware of the status of Wuse Market as the shopping destination of choice in the FCT and the expected traffic challenge that comes with it.



“As a leading Facility Management Company in the country, we can’t fold our arms and allow this very key service delivery issue to linger,” he said.



Faruk also said that the managers had in collaboration with some agencies applied various manual traffic management strategies which failed to provide the needed solutions.



He explained that after long period of consultation with key stakeholders, the managers introduced technology to the parking and traffic management by first automating the access and tolling processes.



“This process was already about 70 per cent completed before the observation of the task team,” he said.



The managing director therefore assured that the automated tolling system would be rolled out in the next few weeks.



“When this takes off, we intend to programme the parking software in such a manner that people who park cars in the market for the whole day will be discouraged from doing so,” he said.



He said that the option was to optimise the use of available space by freeing it of pressure created by long- hour parking.



He assured that the measure would guarantee and ensure a win-win arrangement for everyone.



“In the meantime, Abuja Market Management will deploy more car park managers as well as other traffic management tools with the hope of ameliorating the sufferings of shoppers in the market,” he said.



Faruk, therefore, on behalf of the managers appealed for the understanding of the numerous users of the market as well as support and collaboration of stakeholders to ensure that the plan was realised in the shortest time.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

