Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, during the 2019 crossover service has revealed in details the aim of prophecies at the beginning of a new year.

Enenche disclosed this at the early hours of Wednesday at the church’s headquarters in Abuja.

Making reference to the bible scripture of Genesis 1 vs 1-2, he stated that destinies are decided at the beginnings of things.

He also revealed that prophecies determine what can be realized.

“Prophecy is the mother of events. What we say, determines what we see,’’ he noted.

Also making reference to Genesis chapter 1 vs 6-7, the Senior Pastor said things do not just happen but are made to happen.

He further stressed that, until a thing is prophesied, it may not be realized as God hearkens to the words of his servants to perform his acts in the earth.

Quoting Number 14 vs 28, he buttressed that, “whatever the name of the year is called, is what it will become.

In this vien, he warned that one should be careful with making utterance as it determines what God does.

Enenche also said that prophecies are important as angels harken to the voice of God’s word to function.

He further said that, the earth is not left out as it harkens to the word of God to function accordingly.

He said, “the climates, the atmosphere, everything harkens. Jeremiah 22 vsv29. The earth responds to what we say. The weather, creations forces are attentive to what we speak.”

He finally revealed that prophecies are the birthplace of testimonies and for testimonies to happen, prophesies must be declared.

The preacher, who went further to declare year 2020, a Supernatural Shift, told newsmen during an interview, that they were very much expectant to see God move in unusual ways in the new year.

Enenche stated, “the bible said the path of the just is a shining light that shines more and more unto the perfect day and the bible says they go from strength to strength and everyone appear in Zion.”

“We have prayed and prayed and prayed and we are still praying. And there is a witness in our spirit that God is hearing our prayers, has heard our prayers and we are to expect a shift inlevel; in dimension, he stressed.”

He also stated, “We are to expect a spiritual explosion, especially as we make ourselves available to get closer to know God.

‘’We are to expect God to move in unusual ways over our lands, so that things will not continue the way they have been.”



