President Muhammadu Buhari social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, has dragged a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is enjoying vacation meant officially for ‘urgent’ medical treatment abroad.

In videos circulating on social media, Mr Fayose is seen dancing with an unknown white lady on a cruise ship. He was also spotted on a beach.

Fayose, who is facing money laundering charges, was on December 6 granted permission for the second time by the Federal High Court in Lagos to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Tweeting on Wednesday in reaction to a video of Fayose dancing, Mrs Onochie said: “It’s a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord! Doctors can work wonders sha.

“Ayodele Fayose on medical dancing therapy. This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail. Thank you, doctors.”

