Benin – The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged leaders and people of the state to put state interest above individual interest in 2020.

The state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, said this on Tuesday, in Benin in his New Year message to the people of the state.

Orbih said that as the world approaches 2020, every citizen of the state should pray God to bless the state with good and purposeful leadership that would address the obvious challenges and problems of the state.

He noted that 2020 offered citizens of Edo fresh opportunities to reorder their priorities and give the state a new direction.

“In the past year, we have witnessed the unfortunate personality clash between the Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the immediate past Governor, Adams Oshiomole which has impacted negatively in the governance of the state.

“The cancerous effect of their avoidable crisis has snowballed into the current legislative impasse at the state assembly.

“The situation in the state has led to call for prayers by royal fathers and the clergy.

“It calls for our collective action to save the state from this dangerous path of politically motivated hostilities.

“In their selfish pursuit, the people suffer, the state suffers. Let us put the interest of the state above individual interest and give the state a fresh start”, he said.

The PDP chairman also said that hope must be tempered with realism with an understanding and acknowledgment of the problems that affected all citizens of the state through failed leadership and selfish quest to annex the already mortgaged finances of the state.

“There have been obvious failures in several fronts but as we enter 2020, let us all try to reawaken our spirit and tradition to meet the challenges of our state.

“As a people, we have a tradition of facing the severest tests while working together to meet and overcome any adversity.

“Edo PDP is anxiously looking forward to giving the state a platform to realize our dream for a better Edo.

“A state where Edo People actually matter,” he said. (NAN)

