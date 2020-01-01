

Pastor E. A Adeboye the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that there will be change of government all around the world

Speaking at the 2020 new year service at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, Nigeria the man of God said some of the changes in government will not be peaceful.

Pastor Adeboye said that 2020 is going to be a year of series of joy and series of victory.

He, however, warned that there will be a year of series of battles.

Pastor Adeboye called on Nigerians to pray for the nation, while announcing the annual RCCG fasting and prayers will begin January 11.

He lamented that “sin is becoming more rampant” and that “unless we pray very, very hard, the this year is going to behave like a child that is having convulsion, earthquakes in many places where it never happened before and volcanoes that have been dormant will erupt.

“The Lord said that whatever we saw last year (2019) is nothing compared with what is coming in year (2020).

“And the reason is that sin is becoming far more rampant than before. Things that in the past were not even mentioned are now being celebrated and God is angry.”

