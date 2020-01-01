Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has the capacity to rebuild the state.

Similarly, the President General, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Dr. John Nwodo, said with Gov. Ihedioha at the helm of affairs of the state, there is hope for a new beginning for the state and the Igbo nation.

The duo made the declaration when they visited the governor at his country home, Mbutu, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Obasanjo and other notable leaders were in the state for the 90th birthday celebration of foremost nationalist and elder-statesman, Chief. Mbazuluike Amaechi held in Owerri, the state capital on Monday.

Obasanjo said that “Some of us have said, you have what it takes to make this state one of the leading states in our country” and then congratulated Gov. Ihedioha on his emergence as governor of the state, adding that God will give him the courage and the strength to live up to expectations.

He added that “I believe that God who made you governor of Imo state this time will give you the knowledge to do what needs to be done for Imo state, to make it one of the leading states in the country. While congratulating you on your electoral victory, I pray the Almighty God to enable you to govern well.

“Having eminently served as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, you are eminently qualified to make Imo state one of the best states. You have to bring to bear your wealth of knowledge and extensive contacts to the service of Imo state and the south east.”

The President General, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Dr. John Nwodo commended former President Obasanjo for his statesman role in the country by remaining apolitical.

He said the former President comments fairly on compelling national issues, particularly on Igbo presidency, adding that “there is hope and a new beginning for the Igbo nation with the quality of leadership provided by Gov. Ihedioha.

“We have a governor who is humble, experienced and who is not afraid to appoint people who posses more academic accomplishments than him or those who have more exposure in governance than him.

“In Gov. Ihedioha’s government, you have former ministers serving as commissioners and as chairmen of various committees.”

Responding, Gov. Ihedioha said his administration is on track in rebuilding the state, as his efforts are already yielding significant results

He assured that he will not disappoint, stating that his administration is focused on achieving its promises to the people of the state.

