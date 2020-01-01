Pa Adama Aduku, the old soldier who stole the show at the 2018, Nigerian Army Day Celebrations(NADCEL), heldIn Lagos is dead.

Aduku, who was presented with an award of excellence by Vice President Yemi Osibajo, given to him by the Nigerian army, was said to have died yesterday, December 31, 2018.

Fun seekers want improved economy, better governance in 2020

His death was announced by one of his relations on the Watsap platform of the Director Defence Information Defence Headquarters news platform early this morning.

Born 1918, to a peasant farmer at Abejukolo-Ife, at Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi State, Aduku joined the army in 1945.

The old soldier who said he never planned to join the army however had a change of mind when one day he met a young man beat their local chief.

