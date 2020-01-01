Abuja – Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has applauded the resilience and tolerance of Nigerians in the face of many socio-economic obstacles they faced collectively in the country.

Tambuwal distributes 120 students’ bicycles under GTBanks’ Beat the Distance scheme.

Tambuwal gave the commendation in his New year Message released by his spokesman, Muhammad Bello in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said that the travails tugging precariously at the fabric holding Nigerian compatriots together shall never be torn into pieces by the myriads of problems they cope with frequently.

“I have said it times without number that Nigeria and Nigerians are one indivisible entity ordained by Allah.

I won’t contest in 2023, President Buhari insists

“Any contrived or accidental attempt to foist disunity among them can only last but some moments.

“Christianity, Islam, animism and other shades of religious beliefs are disparate expressions of our collective strive to be close to our creator.

“None of the beliefs diminish our togetherness as human beings subsisting under one nation with common destiny.

“I am confident that as we move into the New Year, we shall surmount, as we have done countless times, all the challenges staring us in the face and putting us at daggers drawn with tolerance and understanding,” the governor explained.

While wishing Christian brethren a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, he admonished them to reflect on the blessings of the outgoing year and pray for good tidings in the coming year.

“As I am confident that you and I will weather through whatever storm is gathering, I enjoin you to be steadfast in your resolve to ensure that the rule of law and good governance are not truncated.

“I pray to Allah to make us more united to confront the menace of insurgency, cultism, banditry and all manners of crimes and criminality,” the governor said.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

