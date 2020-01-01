Hon. Raheem Olawuyi, a member of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday called on Nigerian youths to be agents of positive change.

Olawuyi, in his New Year message in Omu-Aran, said the youths hold the key toward the nation’s sustainable growth, progress and socio-economic development.

The lawmaker represents Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

According to him, the youths need to be well armed morally, spiritually and academically in bringing about the desired transformation and develoment envisioned for the country.

The lawmaker said the recent breakthrough and revolution in information and communication technology had placed the youths in a vantage position and at a better advantage to achieve results.

“With the computer and nuclear age, the youth are now better equipped to do things with the required speed and accuracy for sustainable growth,” he said.

Olawuyi said the desire to place the youths in the constituency at a better advantage informed the recent organisation of a three-day training workshop on entrepreneurship and vocations for about 500 constituents.

“The training was meant to acquint and equipped the youths with relevant prequisite needed to be qualified for the various Federal Government facilities and incentives through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The training was organised in collaboration with some relevant bodies such as Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Agriculture and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Corporate Affairs Commission, Bank of Industry as well as the National Orientation Agency.

“The idea is to provide the enabling environment through adequate knowledge, information and facilities for the youth to become self sufficient,” he said.

Olawuyi urged the youths to shun drug abuse and other related vices for them to be useful to themselves and the country.

Similarly, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, in his New Year message, said it was high time the youths exhibited exemplary leadership style to make the desired impact in governance.

He said Nigerian youths in whatever capacity must understudy various challenges in order to positively assume the mantle of leadership.

“As presumed leaders of tommorow, you are expected to begin to imbibe and manifest those leadership characters and attitude right at your formative age.

“Although, the rot in the land is overwhelming, but with determination, zeal, commitment and a mind to do things differently, the youths can bring about the desired difference.

“By this, you can be part of those that are determined to steer the ship of this country back to the path of honour; dignity and prosperity.

“Very soon, the mantle of leadership will be vested unto you.

“As potential leaders you should know where you are going and determine how to get there.

“Don’t shy away from taking challenges as life in itself is full of risks.

“Take everything from life because if you fail to do so, life will take everything from you,” he said.

Adeoti also urged the citizens to continue to intercede on behalf of the leaders through their prayers for them to steer the ship of the country successfully.

