Ibadan – As Nigerians celebrate the New Year, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has solicited the support of members in transforming the union.

The union’s plea was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday by the union’s Secretary, Sola Oladapo.

The members of the council had on Dec. 18, 2019 elected new executives led by Ademola Babalola to steer the affairs of the union for another three years.

The statement quoted Babalola as commending members for their strong commitment to professionalism in the outgone year.

He encouraged members to uphold the principles of fairness and objectivity while discharging their duties as watchdogs of the society.

“As we collectively move into another year, we wish you all a prosperous year 2020 filled with great opportunities.

“As the fourth estate of the realm and watchdog of the society, we wish to encourage our members to adhere strictly to professionalism and ethical standards as they discharge their duties,” Babalola said.

He commended the efforts of members toward the sustenance of the nation’s democracy, urging them not to relent in their pursuit of a totally egalitarian society.

The chairman, who acknowledged the support and understanding of members, solicited their continued cooperation toward achieving the desired goals.

“We thank you for your support during the Dec. 18 council election in our dear state which saw our emergence as your new set of executives. We promise not to let you down,” he said.

Babalola urged the members to support his administration’s transformation agenda and do more in restoring the union’s integrity.

“Our administration is committed to a total repositioning of the union. We need your full support toward achieving this.

“Our administration runs an open-door policy and is ever ready to welcome your ideas as well as support anytime,” he said. ( NAN)

