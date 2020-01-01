Former Gov.Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive and support President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajimobi made the call in his New Year message issued by his spokesman, Mr Bolaji Tunji, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The former governor urged Nigerians to continue to place their trust in the Buhari administration and his team, assuring them that they were capable of ensuring remarkable economic turn-around Nigerians as envisaged.

Ajimobi noted that the administration had set the tone for the revamping of the socio-economic situation in the country through policies and projects embarked upon at the inception of the administration.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the love of the nation burns brightly in the heart of the President and he is determined to ensure that legacies that would stand the test of time are in place in the country.

“We have seen some of the giant strides of the administration in areas of infrastructure, especially transportation and power.

“Roads are being constructed, rail lines also being laid across the country.“These are ways of further opening up the economy. The administration needs our support.

“A great leader takes people to where they ought to be and not where they want to be. It may look difficult now but we shall all smile at the end of the day,” he said.

The former governor thanked APC members at the state level for their patience and support.” Our reconciliation is still ongoing and positive steps have been made. We should eschew the bitterness of the past and forgive.”

Ajimobi reiterated his commitment and support for the party, noting that ” as humans, we are bound to offend one another.”

“Some people offended me and I offended some people too. But in the spirit of true reconciliation, we should forgive one another and allow the past to end with 2019.

“Let us chart a new course of love and reconciliation for ourselves and the party in 2020.”“All our actions and activities should be geared toward strengthening our party.”

(NAN)

