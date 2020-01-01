New Year: Pastor Timothy Bakare, the Zonal Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Ibukun, Ile-Ife, has charged Christians to remain committed to serving God in 2020.

The cleric gave the charge during the first service of the church in the New Year on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

READ ALSO: New Year: Continue to place your trust in Buhari’s administration, Ajimobi tells Nigerians



He said that it was only by focusing on God that one could earn success, citing Samson and Gehaz among other biblical figures that had derailed due to lack of focus.

The cleric also admonished Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in His determination to sacrifice his life for humanity.

“Without strong determination in the Lord, the nation and the whole universe cannot make it,” he added.

He also appealed to Christians to eschew immorality and be determined to dedicate themselves to God’s service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

