The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to march into the future with rugged determination for which they were known for.

Abubakar who made the call in his new year message on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed optimism that 2020, would be a landmark year for NAF.

“We must therefore gear up to make the most of the possibilities for greater service delivery, while leveraging our collective resolve to surmount the inherent challenges.

“I also enjoin all NAF personnel to march into the future with the rugged determination for which we are known. The Nigerian people deserve this and more from us.

“We must therefore give our wholehearted commitment to the fight against all enemies of this great nation, remembering that in the race to add value to our society and secure our communities, there is no finishing line,” he said.

The air chief noted that due to various efforts of the personnel, as well as those of their colleagues in sister agencies, relative peace had been restored in most parts of the North-Central.

“Similarly, the activities of pipeline vandals and other criminals in the South-South and South West have been curtailed significantly.

” Accordingly, the notable gains have given rise to the directives for the NAF and sister services to gradually scale down involvement in some of these operations.

” The operations in the North West are also yielding tangible fruits with a gradual reduction in banditry due to effective kinetic operations in early 2019 that paved way for governors in the region to engage the bandits in dialogue with a view to achieving peaceful resolution of the security challenges,” he said.

He said the the recent decisive victories over the terrorists in Damaturu in Yobe and Mallam Fatori in Borno, among others, were evidences of the tremendous results that synergistic air and ground operations could produce.

“It must be emphasised, that none of the aforementioned successes would have been possible without your courage, commitment and dedication to duty, for which I once more express my sincere commendation.

“This notwithstanding, I charge you all not to rest on your laurels, as much still needs to be done to rid our beloved nation of all elements that threaten the security of the citizenry.

“Accordingly, you will need to re-double your efforts while ramping up the pressure on the criminal elements and sustaining the relentless onslaught against the terrorists and insurgents.

” You must nevertheless remain professional in the discharge of your duties and ensure that the rights of all law-abiding citizens are protected to enable them go about their lawful activities without encumbrances,” he said.

Abubakar noted that the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, had enabled NAF to be more effective and efficient in the discharge of its duties.

“Through this support, the service has sustained its efforts to enhance its aircraft holding, through acquisition of new platforms and reactivation of existing ones.

“We have also continued to raise the standard of professionalism through result-oriented training.

“While also improving on personnel welfare and sustaining the tempo of our research and development for enhanced self-reliance and operational effectiveness.

“In view of the foregoing, I believe that 2020, while undoubtedly having its fair share of challenges and possibilities, will be a landmark year for NAF.

” I once again wish you and your families a happy and prosperous New Year as we march with optimism into the new decade,” he said.



(NAN)

