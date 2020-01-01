The Executive Council Members of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council JNC ,Kano State Council, has congratulated workers in the state over the implementation and payment of the new national minimum wage by the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Chairman of the Council Comrade Hashim A.Saleh gave the congratulatory message in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer Comrade Magaji M Inuwa who thank God for His mercies which saw the workers through to see the 2020.

Hashim said that for enjoying the fulfilled promise of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR who promptly implemented the new minimum wage to N30,600.00 ahead of Federal Government of N 30, 000,00, workers have season to rejoice and thank God.

“The Council is happy to inform His Excellency that we have never doubted your sincerity to implement the minimum wages knowing fully well your track record in salary payments without any hitches.

“On behalf of all workers of Kano State, we assure His Excellency of our readiness to support the Government in our areas of assignment for the overall success of this workers friendly government,” the statement stated

