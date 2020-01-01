The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party and the the government pf Prersident Muhammadu Buhari will not let Nigerians down.

Why EFCC quizzed Shehu Sani

The AP C also urged Nigerians to also play their part by cooperating with the government of President Buhari so as to achieve its development plans for the shared progress of the country.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, said Nigerians will witness more infrastructural development covering the rail, road, agriculture, aviation, port, education and health sectors since the return to the January-December budget cycle after 16 years of the PDP failure,

He said “Government’s successes in plugging revenue leakages, checking violent extremism, oil sector reforms, anti-corruption, economic diversification, curbing waste, infrastructure development among other achievements are profound testament”, the spokesman added.

“The Party assures all compatriots that the faithful execution of policies and programmes of this current administration would be further intensified in this New Year.

“We acknowledge and hold dear the trust and faith Nigerians have placed in the APC-led Federal Government. We will not let Nigerians down. We urge Nigerians to also play their part by cooperating with the government to achieve its development plans for our shared progress.

“Finally, to our teeming members and supporters, our great party remains a progressive, strong, formidable and popular political unit delivering pro-people policies and repositioning our country through our elected and appointed officials at federal, state and local government levels.

“We urge our members to support and cooperate with the recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee which is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

