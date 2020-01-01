The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he has no enemies but that he has brothers and sisters of which some may be happy with him today some may not be happy with him tomorrow.

Oshiomhole made this known while speaking to APC members in Iyamho, his home town. on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole bragging about his achievement as the APC National Chairman said “I became chairman precisely on the 24th of June, 2018. We won the first election in Ekiti State.

“By the special grace of God, we also won the next election which was the Osun State’s governorship election.

“The next election was the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and by the special grace of God, we won the presidency and our President was re-elected for the second term.

“We also won more seats in the Senate and we won more seats in the House of Representatives.

“Unlike in 2015, we managed our victory more creatively, smartly and we conducted peaceful secret ballot and our party won all the principal officers that were there to be contested.

“We went to Kogi State and we won. We then went deeper to the South-South, Bayelsa State, the heart of the Ijaw nation.

“We fielded a candidate; a humble man from a very humble beginning and as we can see, we have Bayelsa State.

“By February, he will be sworn in and the number of the APC governors will increase.

“So, I am proud to say that under my chairmanship, we won one state in the South-South. It is not just another state, it is a very special state, the state that produced the immediate past president.

“I have no enemies; I have brothers and I have sisters. Some may be happy with me today some may not be happy with me tomorrow but that is alright.

“We have quality minds because the governance of our country and the quality of politics must reflect the quality of the people who are in it.

“So, we are not just celebrating good people today, we are celebrating quality re-union with my brothers and my sisters.”

