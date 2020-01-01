Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and some members of his cabinet were attacked by suspected thugs in the early hours of Wednesday at the 2020 countdown event organised by the state government in Osogbo. The punch reports

The event, held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, ended abruptly about 1:00am, when some people started throwing stones in the direction of dignitaries that included, the governor, his wife, Kafayat Oyetola, and Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, sat.

Auto crash kills 1 on Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway

One person, whose name could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, was said to have been arrested by security agents in connection with the attack.

Among other dignitaries at the event were Osun State chairman of APC, Gboyega Famoodun; Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji; and Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Lekan Badmus.

Before the event was disrupted, there were music performances by various artistes and presentation of gifts.

Details later…

