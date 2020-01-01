

Abuja – The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recovered four locally made pistols, one Peugeot 206 car and two daggers from the suspects arrested over the Dec. 28 failed bank robbery.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Charge of the Command, Mr Bala Ciroma disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said four suspects were arrested over the failed bank robbery in Mpape area of FCT.

The CP said that , Larry Ehizo, 30, a staff of the bank was arrested as the mastermind of the robbery operation who led three others, Timothy Joe, 21; Princewill Obinna, 24; and Elijah David, 19, to the bank,

Ciroma said other items recovered from the suspects are: two cutlasses, one axe, one pliers, one Infinix note phone and one saw blade.

The CP said the suspects were arrested following a distress call and prompt response of police operatives and other security agencies to the scene of the incident.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, adding that three additional locally fabricated pistols and some dangerous weapons had also been recovered from the hideout of the suspects.

Ciroma said efforts were being intensified by the command to arrest other members of the gang currently at large.

Also, the CP said operatives of the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad on Dec. 5 arrested one suspect at his hideout in Benin over a stolen car.

The CP said the suspect was arrested following an ongoing investigation into a reported case of a car snatched at gun point in Abuja.

He said another suspect had also been arrested following the confessions of a suspect that he was his cohort during police investigation.

Ciroma said the suspect was arrested at Ruga village in the FCT in possession of the firearm used for the operation.

“Further investigation has led to the smashing of another notorious armed robbery syndicate directly linked to a suspect.

“Members of the notorious gang that have been terrorizing Life Camp-Lugbe axis that have been arrested are (four).

“Exhibits recovered from the gang are one AK-47 rifle, one cutlass and a garden scissors.

Ciroma said operatives attached to Galadima Police Division on Dec. 20 arrested one suspect in Kano for stealing a Toyota Avensis belonging to his employer.

The CP said the suspect was arrested while exchanging the car with a Toyota Corrolla in Kano.

He said that operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad in collaboration with Life Camp Police Division on Dec. 25 also arrested two suspects during a stop and search operation.

The suspects were arrested while in possession of one locally made pistol, one AK-47 live ammunition and dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation . ( NAN)

Speaking on how robbery was executed, David alleged that Ehizo informed the gang members that the robbery would rake in N7m and assured them that only a few staff members would be at work on the day of the incident.

David further explained that the banker administered an oath of secrecy on him before they went for the operation.

On entering the bank premises, the 19-year-old explained that they saw the policeman on duty sleeping, adding that they tied him with an old sponge and proceeded to the banking hall, where they also tied up other workers on duty.

He said, “Mr Larry (Ehizo) told us that the job could fetch about N7m. After we entered the bank, we saw a riot policeman on duty but sleeping, so Obinna pointed a pistol at him and we tied him with an old sponge. Mr Larry told us that he would keep the other door open for us.

“So, Larry and Obinna later went upstairs with a pair of pliers to disconnect the CCTV. On our way out, Larry suddenly shouted, ‘Ah, the MOPOL has escaped’; then, I ran inside and all of us scattered. I didn’t know what to do. Then the police began firing teargas into the premises.”

David further said Ehizo attempted to implicate his colleagues after they were arrested.

“I decided to untie the other bank workers because the teargas could kill them. I apologised to them. When we came out, we saw a lot of policemen and soldiers; they pointed guns at us and asked who arranged the robbery, then Mr Larry pointed at an innocent man, but I said it was Larry,” he stated.

Explaining his roles, Obinna said Ernest informed him about “a bank job” on December 24, 2019, which would be executed in collaboration with Ehizo, adding that the banker assured him and his friends that he would facilitate access to steal money from the bank.

He said, “Mr Larry told us there that there was a deal he wanted us to execute and that it would not take more than 10 to 15 minutes.

“He said the bank would not operate on Saturdays and that if we could come around, he would help us to get the money out.

“We discussed how to walk in there when the security personnel would be unavailable and other things. So, on Friday, we organised ourselves and on Saturday, we carried out the operation.”

Obinna, a photographer, added that Patrick provided the guns used for the robbery the night before the operation.

“Patrick said he would stay by the gate, because he is taller than all of us and he has power to fight,” Obinna stated.

But Ehizo said he was blackmailed by Ernest to carry out the heist, adding that he (Ernest) threatened to deal with him and his family.

Ehizo stated, “Ernest is a customer of the bank and that is where we got to know each other, because I work in the customer service unit of the bank. There is a place I used to drink, that’s where he works as a barman.

“He told me to tell the gang members how to get inside, show them where the CCTV was and that I should show them where the police officer on duty would be. When we drove into the bank, he even called me, because he was across the bank. He said I should just do as agreed and out of fear, I said yes.”

