‘Year 2020 is our year of complete deliverance, freedom, liberty, peace, recovery and restoration.’the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has said

CAN in a goodwill message on Monday by his Special Assistance (SA) on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said that God is stepping into the situation of Nigeria and that Nigerians will soon rejoice and celebrate, in Jesus Name,

He said that the siege is over and Nigerians should rejoice in hope and in expectations of divine help and intervention in the Year 2020.

Why EFCC quizzed Shehu Sani

The message reads: “As the nation enters another New Year today, the CAN has charged all Nigerians, especially the Christian community, to remain steadfast in their faith, confidence and hope because God is deeply concerned about Nigeria and His plans and purposes will be fulfilled in our nation against all obvious odds.

“His Eminence, Ayokunle, anchored his message to the nation on Jeremiah 29:11 where God Almighty reassured the nation of the Israel, saying: ‘For I know the thoughts I have toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.’INTERESTING STORIES FOR YOU

“According to his eminence, it is instructive that when the Lord gave this message to the people of Israel, they were languishing under a draconian captivity, just like the present Nigeria. However, at the set time, He gave them a new beginning according to His word.

“…Nigerians are groaning and it is as if our government is helpless, but our God is not.

“God is stepping into the situation and we will soon rejoice and celebrate, in Jesus Name, when God returns our captivity. The siege is over and we should rejoice in hope and in expectations of divine help and intervention. Year 2020 is our year of complete Deliverance, Freedom, Liberty, Peace, Recovery and Restoration.

“Let no one consider suicide as an option. Let those who are engaging in suicidal trips to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea shelve the ideas. Let those who are engaging in all forms of criminalities repent and return to God who is ready to forgive and position them for the coming victory and celebrations.

It will not be long when God will heal our land and there will be unprecedented celebrations in Nigeria, in Jesus Name. It is a New Dawn.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

