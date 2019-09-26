Nigeria’s Super Falcons have intensified training ahead of the third round of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying fixture against Cote d’Ivoire.

Christopher Danjuma, the team’s stand-in coach, said on Tuesday in Abuja that their preparations were in top gear in view of the game’s importance.

“Our preparations have been great. Everyone knows how important it is to qualify for the Olympic Games. So, we are taking the match against Cote d’ Ivoire very serious.

“But it`s one step at a time. We have to go past the Ivorians before we meet other opponents.

“The ultimate target is simply to qualify for the Olympics,’’ Danjuma, who took charge of the team in the wake of team head coach Thomas Dennerby’s departure, said.

According to NAN, Dennerby was reported to have left the team unceremoniously, following a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The coach, who is also the manager of Nigeria’s under-20 female team, said the technical crew was focusing on the mentality and psyche of the players.

“Any country playing against Nigeria gets prepared. So, we have been working on our mentality which is an area they will likely intimidate us.

“We are also concentrating on the psyche, the physical fitness, tactical and technical ability of the team,’’ he added.