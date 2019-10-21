The federal government has projected to spend a total sum of N2.154 trillion on salaries and allowances of only four federal ministries in the 2020 budget proposal.

A breakdown of the budget by The Daily Times shows that Defence ministry has the lion share of recurrent expenditure which is N778 billion.

The defence ministry is closely followed by the Education ministry which has a recurrent expenditure spending of N601 billion, just as ministry of health has been allocated N380 billion while the ministry of police affairs is to gulp N395 billion as recurrent spending.

The four ministries altogether have a recurrent expenditure of N2.154 trillion as proposed in the 2020 budget recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other ministries that form that top 12 federal ministries with the highest expenditure in the 2020 budget proposal includes the ministry of youths and sports development, office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), ministry of petroleum resources and the ministry of foreign affairs.

Others include Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, ministry of information and culture as well as the ministry of science and technology.

In the budget proposal, the ministry of Disaster management, humanitarian affairs and social development got N389billion while the ministry of interior has N219 billion.

Similarly, the ministry of youths and sports development has been allocated N168 billion, just as the office of the National Security Adviser has been allocated N114 billion

Also, the ministry of petroleum resources is to spend N75.19bn on recurrent expenditure, while the ministry of foreign affairs has N67 billion.

Fire razes 300 shops in Santana market in Benin

In the same vein, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Ministry of agriculture and rural development, N59 billion respectively as recurrent expenditure.

Meanwhile, the federal ministry of Works and Housing has the largest share of capital expenditure proposed in the budget which has a total of N259 billion, while the ministry of power got a total of N127 billion as capital expenditure

The ministries were followed by the federal ministry of transportation which has N123 billion as capital expenditure.

Also, the Ministry of defence has N99 billion as a capital expenditure while the ministry of health got N46 billion for capital spending.