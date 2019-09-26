.To fund N9.12trn budget with N7.17trn aggregate revenue

.To finance deficit with N1.70trn new borrowings

Again, Nigeria will run a deficit budget in the year 2020 fiscal year as Federal Government projected an aggregate N7.17 trillion revenue from shares of the Federation Account and Value Added Tax (VAT) as well as other revenues.

Though the projected aggregate revenue for the year 2020 is N170.41 billion or 2.4% more than the N6.99 trillion for 2019 revenue projection, it is N1.95 trillion short of the entire 2020 budget estimated at N9.12 trillion.

This was contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/ FSP) document forwarded to the Senate by the presidency.

The Senate on Wednesday received the detailed MTEF / FSP documents from the office of the President.

According to the document, 34.2% of the projected N7.17 trillion will come from oil sources while the balance is to be earned from non – oil sources.

However, when the retained revenues of the ten major Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) are considered, the aggregate Federal Government revenue is projected at N7.72 trillion.

The deficit will largely be financed by new borrowings estimated at N1.70 trillion while about N252.08 billion will be derived from Privatisation Proceeds and N328.13 billion are loans secured for specific development projects.

The Federal Government expenditure is estimated at N9.12 trillion which include grants and donor funding of N36.39 billion. This is slightly higher than the 2019 of N8.92 trillion.

According to the government, interest payments on debt is estimated at N2.45 trillion and while provision for sinking fund to retire maturing bonds to local contractors is N296 billion .

The provision for personnel cost and pension costs are estimated at N2.67 trillion and N536.72 billion respectively.

In addition, government earmarked N40.17 billion (representing 1% of the consolidated revenue fund) for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Government said with these provisions, only the sum of N1.01 trillion (exclusive of capital in statutory transfers) is available as amount for MDAs capital expenditure.

With the inclusion of capital in statutory transfers, capital supplementation, and grant and donor funded projects, as well as multi-lateral/ bi -lateral project – tied loans of N328.13 billion, the capital expenditure amounts to N2.17 trillion.

Highlights of the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP documents include pegging of the projected budget profile for the year at N8.7trillion, $55 oil price benchmark as against $60 used for the N8.9trillion 2019 budget, 2.1million barrel oil production per day as against 2.3 million barrels per day approved for the 2019 budget.