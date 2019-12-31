The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday urged the governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to remove the suspended chairman of Esan West Local Government Council, Mr Patrick Aguinede, over alleged unremitted Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The request followed the consideration of the report of the panel of enquiry constituted by Gov. Godwin Obaseki to investigate allegations of fraud leveled against the chairman.

The report of the panel of inquiry was on Monday forwarded to the house by the governor.

dailytimes

The Leader of the House, Roland Asorowho who moved the motion for the House to resolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report, which was seconded by Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa, member representing Esan North East II constituency, said that considering the report at the Committee of the Whole, the chairman presented fake figures to the panel.

He also said that the panel found the chairman wanting for under remitting the council IGR into the state government coffers.

According to the panel, Aguinede was allegedly remitting N4.5 million while within the period he was suspended, the council remitted N7.6 million.

The report, however, noted that the acting chairman of the council between Oct.7 and Oct. 30 remitted N9.1 million IGR to the state government.

The report stated that the difference in the amount generated in the council revealed that Aguinede was under remitting the council IGR.

The panel, therefore, recommended that the chairman be removed from office having been found culpable on the allegations.

The House after deliberation adopted the panel’s recommendation and approved the removal the chairman from office.

The speaker, Rt. Hon. Francis Okiye, thereafter, directed that clean copies of resolution be sent to the governor, NAN reports.

Also at plenary, the House summoned the chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Mr lgbinidu Inneh and the state Commissioner for Finance to appear before the House committee on Selection on Jan. 6, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

