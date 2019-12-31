The average temperature of 2019 in Taiwan reached 24.56 degrees Celsius as of Dec. 29, the highest since 1947, the island’s meteorological agency said on Tuesday.

“Except for May, the rest of the year was warmer than usual,’’ the meteorological agency said in a press release.

The statement said that this year’s rainfall remained normal except that May and August recorded a notable rise in rainfall.

“The first three months of 2020 are more likely to be warmer and slightly drier than the average level,’’ the agency added.

(Xinhua/NAN)

