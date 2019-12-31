Nigeria professional football league club, Sunshine stars have declared one of their players missing.

Israel Abia who is presently the top scorer of the Nigerian Professional Football League with seven goals has left camp without official leave.

In a statement released by the Head of media, Chris Okunuwa “Sunshine Stars FC (SSFC) wishes to inform the general public particularly the Clubs in the NPFL about its player, Israel Abia who is presently AWOL.”

“Abia has been away from the Club since Sunday without an official leave, while the rest of the group remained in Akure to continue preparations for the upcoming NPFL matches at the turn of the New Year.” He added

Sunshine Stars warned that any Club or agent approaching Abia for the purpose of transfer without the Club’s approval would face the risk of a lawsuit, as the Player is contracted to Sunshine Stars FC.

