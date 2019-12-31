The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) gas tasked Concrete Pole manufacturers in Imo State to strict requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards NIS (586:2007)to guarantee the quality of their products and value for money to consumers.

The call was made by the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma Esq. at a forum organised by SON, Imo State Office in Owerri, a statement by the agency on Monday said.

Represented by the State Coordinator, Engr. Rose Madaki, the SON Chief Executive expressed displeasure at discoveries that many concrete poles manufacturers in Imo State were not adhering to the requirements of NIS.

Engr. Madaki listed the negative observations by the agency which included using 32.5grade of cement instead of 42.5grade specified in the standard as well as having more than one joint in one bar line on longitudinal reinforcement against the specification in the standard.

Others include the usage of 10mm as reinforcement bar for High Tention (HT) mould instead of 12mm minimum specified in the standard, reduction in length of poles to 8.35m for Low Tension (LT) instead of 8.53m minimum and 10.05m for HT instead of 10.40m minimum specified in the standard among others.

Engr. Madaki reiterated SON’s commitment to providing standards and quality assurance services for all products, services and processes in Nigeria in line with the international best practices and to ensure continual improvement.

She added that the mission of the organisation was to promote consumer confidence and global competitiveness of Nigerian products and services through standardisation and quality assurance.

The forum which held at the SON Imo State office conference room resolved that all poles shorter than the standard specifications must be discarded and reconstructed accordingly.

Also, Concrete pole manufacturers must use the only 42.5grade of cement.

Furthermore, reinforcement bars used in the production of concrete poles must adhere strictly to standard specifications henceforth, while stating that all corrective actions must be concluded before the end of the first quarter of 2020.Engr. Madaki then warned the concrete pole manufacturers against unfair trade practice and cutting of corners stressing that SON would bring the full weight of the law to bear on anyone caught henceforth.

