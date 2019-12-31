Ibadan – An Iwo Road Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, on Tuesday, sentenced a 45-year-old scavenger, Kamorudeen Salau, to a 30-working day jail term for stealing Christmas decoration worth N25,000, property of Oyo State Government.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, in his judgment, said that the defendant was found guilty as charged.

Oladiran, who said that the convict must spend the jail term at Agodi Correctional Centre, however, gave him an option of N20,000 fine.

According to the Police Prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, the convict, on Dec. 26, at about 11.30 am., allegedly stole some iron rods, valued at N20,000 and some Christmas decoration materials, valued N5,000.

Ogunremi said the total value of stolen items, being the property of Oyo State Government, was N25,000.

NAN reports that the state government had decorated some roundabouts in Ibadan, the state capital, preparatory to the yuletide.

The police prosecutor said that the offence was committed at the State Secretariat roundabout, Agodi, Ibadan.

The offence, he said, contravened section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

