A former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to remain united.

Dankwambo made the call while speaking at a PDP meeting in Gombe on Monday.

The governor, who was represented by his former deputy, Mr. Charles Iliya, said virtually all the development projects in the state were executed during the PDP administration, expressing optimism that they would be back in power.

In his remark, the PDP Chairman in the state, Mr. Nuhu Poloma, said the party was defeated in 2019 general elections because they were reluctant, adding, however, that the party was still very strong in the state, in spite of the defeat.

He urged members to give ticket to only those who remained in the party even after they were defeated as against those who had left for other parties.

Also speaking, the PDP Chairman in Bauchi, Alhaji Hamza Akunya, said that the party was defeated in Gombe, not because the PDP administration did not perform, but owing to the anti-party activities of some members.

He assured that those who had left the party would soon come back.

“My advice to you is to produce credible candidates in 2023 who are capable of defeating the candidates of other parties,” he said.

In her address, Hon. Binta Bello, the Convener of the meeting and former member of the House of Representatives, said the meeting was convened to seek for the understanding of members so that they could also encourage one another.

Bello, who represented Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, said that people must be made to know that PDP was still strong in Gombe State and that it was ready to play meaningful opposition.

