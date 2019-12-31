People living with Disabilities in Akwa Ibom State have called on the State Government to speed up the passage of the Disability Discriminatory Bill into law.

Mr. David Anyaele, Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), made the call in his remarks at a Deaf Awareness Programme held in Uyo on Monday.

“At the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, we are working hard to domesticate the Nigeria Disability Act. I want to use this medium to call on the Government of Akwa Ibom to ensure a speedy passage of the bill.

“We want the legislators to adopt this law and start its implementation with full inclusion of the deaf community,” he said.

He said that the awareness programme was timely because the Act concerns over 25 million persons living with disabilities.

“It is a reawakening call for full inclusion of the deaf and speedy passage of the Akwa Ibom Disability Bill.

“We call on stakeholders, ministries, departments and agencies to ask for this Act and start its implementation, with provision of Sign Language Interpreters in various offices, especially the health sector and schools, so that no one will be left behind.

“CCD will continue its advocacy and want stakeholders to ensure this is achieved in Akwa-Ibom State.

“CCD will continue to work with Akwa Ibom Association of the Deaf in making sure that the Nigeria Disability Act is fully implemented,” he said.

In his remarks, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of Association of the Deaf, Mr. Jolly Idehenre, said that deaf and blind people should be given the right to participate in societal activities like other persons.

He urged the state government to sign the Language Right for Deaf Women, pointing out that deaf women do not enjoy equal right as their male counterparts.

“Deaf women represent the majority of the deaf population as the global gender rate indicator indicates that the ratio of women is superior to the ratio of men.

“Unfortunately, deaf women often do not benefit from the same opportunities as their male hearing impaired counterparts which limit their capacity to play a vital role in societal growth.

“All tiers of government and other stakeholders must take measures to ensure the full development, advancement, empowerment and equal participation of deaf women in their society and community,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Aniete Jackson, chairman, Association of the Deaf, Akwa Ibom State chapter, urged the government to apply global standards in domesticating the law.

He added that the law would protect the rights of deaf persons, including people with general disabilities.

Jackson said that the association was ready to partner with relevant stakeholders and NGOs to ensure speedy implementation of the bill.

He said that it would boost recognition of Sign Language as a Universal Language of the deaf.

“Our ambition is to partner with all relevant NGOs to ensure immediate implementation of Akwa Ibom Disability Bill,” he said.

