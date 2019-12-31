Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has travelled to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, where he faces a trial over allegations of financial misconduct.

In a statement, Mr Ghosn said he had not fled justice but “escaped injustice and political persecution”.

His lawyer said he was “dumbfounded” by the news and that he had not recently spoken with his client.

It is unclear how the former chief executive officer managed to leave, as he was barred from travelling abroad.

Mr Ghosn, who has an estimated net worth of $120m (£91m), was one of the most powerful figures in the global car industry until his arrest in November 2018. He denies any wrongdoing.

His case has attracted global attention and his months-long detention led to increased scrutiny of Japan’s justice system.

Mr Ghosn was released on $9m bail in April under strict conditions that barred him from travelling abroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

