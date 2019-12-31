Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has urged his Manchester United teammates to provide Anthony Martial with the goalscoring opportunities.

Speaking after their Saturday win over Burnley, Rashford said: “He’s brilliant when he’s one-against-one with the keeper. It’s down to us to give him more of those opportunities.”

“As a number nine you thrive off those opportunities and we know that when he is in front of goal when he’s calm and confident like he is right now, it’s only going one way.

“So, we just need to keep feeding him, let him keep scoring goals, keep the confidence high and we should be all right going forward.”

Marcus Rashford

Martial and Rashford fired Manchester United to a 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw a triumphant conclusion in 2019.

There remains plenty of work to do but United head into the New Year buoyed by another victory, with Martial and Rashford scoring at Burnley just 50 hours after the comeback win against Newcastle.

