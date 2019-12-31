The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Katsina State chapter, has called on the state government to increase the pension of its members in line with the N30,000 new national minimum wage.

Malam Isah Garba, State Secretary-General of the union made the appeal in an interview on Tuesday in Daura.

He said that the amount paid monthly to pensioners in the state should be reviewed upward to reflect current economic realities.

Garba commended, however, the state government for the regular payment of pensions and gratuities of retired civil servants, in spite of its dwindling revenue.

He gave the assurance that pensioners would show maximum cooperation and understanding with government in the implementation of its good policies and programmes.

At least, 2,350 pensioners were verified in Daura, Sandamu, Maiadua, Baure and Zango Local Government Areas of the state as part of government’s effort to further sanitise the system.

(NAN)

